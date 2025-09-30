If you're looking for one of the best small towns to live in America, then New Jersey is the right place for you.

New Jersey Is Home To One Of America's Best Small Towns To Live In

A list was recently published by Stacker of the 50 best small towns to live in America. There is a town in most states in the nation on the list.

We think that the one these experts chose might surprise you. Not because the town doesn't deserve the honor. It's just that it might not be the first one that comes to your mind.

If your first thought was a sweet little town in Cape May County, then you were thinking what most people were thinking: the charming Cape May.

Is Cape May The Best Small Town To Live In New Jersey?

It's not Cape May this time, however. You'll have to go much further north until you get to Bergen County to find the town that made this list.

When was the last time you were in Ridgewood? That's the town Stacker chose as the perfect one to call home in the Garden State.

Ridgewood is a gorgeous small town with great people and plenty to do. It has big personality for a small village.

The town boasts about 25,000 people and a history that dates back to the late 1600s. Congratulations to Ridgewood for a well-deserved honor.

