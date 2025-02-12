Legendary New Jersey Seafood Restaurant Named The Best In The State

New Jersey is famous for its amazing seafood restaurants, and some well-respected experts have named one the best in the state.

New Jersey has many amazing restaurants of all kinds, but we are especially proud of the amazing seafood restaurants in our state.

Which New Jersey Seafood Restaurant Do Experts Say Is The Best?

Any New Jersey resident will tell you there is nothing better than a fine meal of fresh seafood in the Garden State, and now some of the most well-respected food experts in America have announced their choice for the best one in the state.

The folks at Lovefood have declared the legendary Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey.

It's a great choice since this legendary restaurant is beloved all over the state. It dates back to 1897.

Dock's Has Been A New Jersey Tradition For Years

It was all Dock Dougherty's idea back then, and for four generations the family has been providing its loyal customers with amazing food and incredible service.

And their menu has everything you would expect from a top-notch New Jersey seafood restaurant.

Choose from incredible entrees like Pecan Crusted Salmon, Crispy Wasabi Tuna, and Pan Roasted Bronzino, just to name a few.

If you've never been to the legendary Dock's Oyster House, get them on your New Jersey food bucket list.

They are located at 2405 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City.

