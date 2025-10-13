Anyone who lives in New Jersey knows that we have great restaurants in our state, but did you know that we have five restaurants that are considered among the best in the country?

New Jersey Has Some Of America's Best Restaurants

It's easy for New Jersey residents to claim the Garden State is home to some of the best restaurants in America, but when that title is bestowed upon us by a major website like Forbes, it carries extra weight.

Recently, Forbes set out to name the best restaurants in the country. There are eateries from each state on the list, but New Jersey managed to place six great restaurants on the esteemed list.

And the Garden State restaurants are scattered all over New Jersey, so each region of the state should be satisfied with these results.

The Best Restaurants In New Jersey

The majority of the New Jersey restaurants chosen for the list are in the southern part of the state, but there is one amazing North Jersey representative.

The four restaurants from South Jersey honored on the list include the legendary Peter Shields Inn and the Washington Inn, both located in Cape May.

The other two South Jersey restaurants to make the list are Cafe Loren in Avalon and Stella Restaurant in Ventnor.

The Best Restaurant In North Jersey

Only one North Jersey restaurant made this list, and that was the amazing Saddle River Inn in Saddle River.

This list is a great starting point if you're putting together a New Jersey restaurant bucket list. There is nothing wrong with starting at the top.

