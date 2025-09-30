One of the most popular food TV shows in America has named its choice for the best restaurant in New Jersey.

Man Vs. Food's Favorite New Jersey Restaurant

There are many great TV food shows that we rely on for recommendations to amazing restaurants we may have never heard about.

One of those shows is the incredibly popular Man Vs. Food on the Cooking Channel, and it used to star Adam Richman.

The experts on this show scoured the entire country to find the best restaurants and chose one for each state.

The Foodie Experts' Choice For The Best Restaurant In New Jersey

Naming the top restaurant in New Jersey might be one of the toughest challenges in any state, because we are home to so many great eateries.

So, which one of the great Garden State restaurants did Adam Richman choose for New Jersey before he left the show?

It's an eatery with two locations, one in Newark and the other in New Brunswick, and that should be a big hint.

Have You Ever Eaten At RU Hungry?

Congratulations to RU Hungry? There are numerous delicious choices available on the campuses of Rutgers University.

RU Hungry? started as a food truck back in the late 70s. It is the home of the famous "Fat Sandwich", and the rest is history.

It has been an amazing school tradition for years. Congratulations once again to RU Hungry for this nice honor.

