Why Everyone’s Obsessed With Old-School Italian Markets in NJ

Do we even need to ask that question? The second you step in through that door, you’re hit with that warm, comforting smell of fresh bread, spices, and aged cheese. The kind of scent that makes you pause, and close your eyes for a moment.

These markets aren’t about packaging or perfect aisles. They’re about the essentials: slabs of prosciutto hanging behind the counter, giant wheels of Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh mozzarella in plastic tubs, and a guy in the back slicing soppressata like he’s been doing it for decades, probably because he has.

Get our free mobile app

The Best Italian Markets in New Jersey Are Full of Heart

It's hard to believe that anything can top the food inside a Jersey Italian market. But for me, the best part is the people. You’re not getting some random person. You’re getting the owner, his cousin, or his nonna behind the register. You ask for a recommendation, and they don’t just tell you what to get; they tell you how their mother used to serve it, how to cook it properly, and why it’ll taste better with a drizzle of olive oil “imported, not the fake stuff.”

You walk in for bread and leave with a tray of stuffed peppers, a loaf of semolina, and three new dinner ideas.

Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash loading...

Old-school Italian markets in NJ aren’t just places to buy groceries. They’re reminders of a time when food wasn’t rushed, people actually talked to each other, and Sunday dinner was sacred.

READ MORE: This Beloved Italian Bakery is Among The Best in America - Here's Why

Where is the Best Old School Italian Market in NJ?

Appetito Magazine shines the spotlight on many throughout the United States, but only one in New Jersey. They say:

This neighborhood shop specializes in salami and sausage. They cure their variety of salami in-house, including three different kinds of soppressata, in addition to offering ‘nduja, the heavily-spiced, spreadable version of salami. Italian imported products, prepared meals, organic cold cut and meat options, and sandwiches also shine, all of which are available on their catering menu.

This is what the outside of a proper New Jersey Italian Market is supposed to look like.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Welcome to Rosario's Butcher Shop in Montclair.

Now, that is antipasto.

👇Still hungry? These are the finest Italian restaurants in NJ. Time to get those reservations. 👇