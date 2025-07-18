There’s just something about sliding into a cozy booth, scanning a massive menu that’s got everything from pancakes to pot roast, and knowing you’re probably going to walk out stuffed and happy. Jersey diners have that magic. The coffee is bottomless and the atmosphere is casual. Even if you’re not that hungry, there’s no resisting the smell of sizzling bacon and fresh pies. There's one man who knows a few things about diners.

A Few Wild Facts About Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri has become a food rock star, but here’s some stuff you might not know.

He actually started out selling pretzels from a cart when he was just ten.

Before becoming a TV powerhouse, he managed restaurants in California and even studied abroad in France.

He’s a huge fan of classic cars, and his garage is loaded with Camaros, Chevelles, and a bright yellow Jeep.

Oh, and his real name? It’s actually Guy Ferry. He changed it to honor his Italian roots.

Guy’s got this way of hyping up any dish that makes you wanna drop everything and get a fork. He’s also all about family. When he’s not crisscrossing the country filming, he’s home cooking gigantic meals for his wife and two sons.

Why Diners Drive-Ins and Dives is Still Addictive

Guy’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is basically food TV comfort. You can have it on in the background and before you know it, three hours have gone by and your stomach is growling. There’s something satisfying about seeing mom-and-pop spots get the spotlight. Plus, Guy’s reactions are priceless. One bite and he’s either doing a happy dance or leaning back with that look that says, “oh man, this is next level.”

The Special NJ Diner That Got the Fieri Treatment

Delish compiled all the eateries featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. There are over 1,400 of them. Then, they went state-by-state to pick the one location that stood out. Is it any surprise that a diner was named New Jersey's best restaurant on DDD?

Guy Fieri has said that his visit to Clifton, New Jersey, is one that he'll never forget. It's probably no surprise that when Guy was in Clifton, he visited the legendary Tick Tock Diner. This place has been a staple since 1948. They’re famous for their disco fries and massive cheesecake slices. Guy dug into their short ribs and practically lost his mind over them.

Why Is Tick Tock the Best Diner In NJ?

Tick Tock has kept its Jersey roots by serving diner classics, but the rest of the menu contains high-end fine dining specialties. Regardless of whether you're looking to dine casually or go "all out," Tick Tock Diner in Clifton can accommodate.