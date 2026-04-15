I know these are big words, especially in New Jersey, but I think I found New Jersey's best chicken parmigiana.

Has The Best Chicken Parm In New Jersey Been Found?

If you are a fan of Italian food like I am, your life has been a search for the best Italian dishes in New Jersey.

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That is high praise because New Jersey's Italian food ranks among the nation's best, so when I say I found the best chicken parm in New Jersey, I don't take it lightly.

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So, with all due respect to Italian food across the Garden State, I'd like to crown my choice for the best chicken parm in our Italian-food-loving state.

One Of Ocean County's Best Italian Restaurants

Full disclosure, I have loved the Italian restaurant that serves this amazing dish for two decades, and the chicken parm is no secret to me, and I want to make sure it's not a secret to you anymore.

Read More: New Jersey's Most Popular Food Isn't What You Think

You may have heard me talking about the great food at Graziano's Italian Restaurant in Point Pleasant, and if you have, you won't be surprised that I have chosen that amazing restaurant as the best place to get chicken parm in the whole state.

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Graziano's is a family-owned Italian restaurant, serving New Jersey residents since 1966, and it's my favorite restaurant. I think you should give it a try.

You can thank me right after you take a bite of that perfectly created chicken parm. I will say you're welcome in advance. Graziano's is on Route 88 in Point Pleasant in Ocean County.

10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try Gallery Credit: Lou Russo