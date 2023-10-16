This Amazing Hotel Restaurant Is The Absolute Best In New Jersey
We have great hotels in New Jersey, and we have some of the best restaurants in the Garden State as well, so it would stand to reason that we have some really amazing hotel restaurants, right?
When you think of great restaurants, the category of hotel restaurants may not be among the first things that normally cross your mind, but there are some absolutely amazing ones right here in New Jersey.
As a matter of fact, the well-known folks at Daily Meal have released their list of the best hotel restaurants in every single state, so we definitely want to know what their choice was for the Garden State.
The restaurant they selected is an absolutely amazing culinary experience, and if you haven't tried it, you need to get it on your bucket list as soon as possible.
Have you ever been to Restaurant Latour at Crystal Springs Resort? This place is absolutely amazing, and it's the hotel restaurant Daily Meal says is the best in the whole state.
And many people feel like it's not just the best hotel restaurant in the state, but could simply be the single top culinary destination in the entire state. Restaurant Latour is an outstanding four-star dining experience.
Restaurant Latour is. of course part of the beautiful Crystal Springs Resort. Make plans to check out this amazing restaurant in beautiful Sussex County.
10 Jersey Shore Restaurants You Have To Try
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
Jersey Shore Restaurants That Have Been Around A Long Time
15 Beloved New Jersey Italian Restaurants Too Delectable Not to Try
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan