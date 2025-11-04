We think we have found the top New Jersey scene in movie history, and we want to see if you agree.

The Best New Jersey Movie Scene In History

New Jersey has had its share of cinema greats over the years, and we have had plenty of memorable scenes featuring New Jersey celebrities.

We have also had many outstanding movies that were filmed in the Garden State. If you combine both of those categories, which single New Jersey cinema scene is the best in history?

I did some research on that and came across some of the greatest cinematic moments ever.

New Jersey's Best Actors Ever

For example, Whitney Houston's incredible performance in The Bodyguard. There are also legendary moments on the resumes of Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Meryl Streep, and so many others.

We could go on for paragraphs about all the incredible performers who have come out of New Jersey.

Instead, I am going to focus on a particular formula that I believe will get us to the proper result.

The Best Scene In Cinema History With New Jersey Actors

This super-scene must be considered one of the most famous scenes in cinema history. It must also be one of the most critically acclaimed performances.

And, obviously, there must be at least one New Jersey performer in a primary role. It's this last criterion that led me to my choice for the best New Jersey scene in cinema history.

I found a scene that checks off all these boxes, and even goes over the limit by including two legendary New Jersey actors in the same scene.

One Of The Best Movie Scenes Ever

In my humble opinion, the best New Jersey scene in film history is the courtroom "You Can't Handle The Truth" scene from A Few Good Men.

It's a piece of acting history, cinema history, and both actors in the scene are from the Garden State. Congratulations, Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise. We have a winner.

If you disagree, let us know what you think.

