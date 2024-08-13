There are so many amazing things to love about New Jersey with our mouth-watering produce definitely being one of them.

After all, we are named the Garden State for a reason. We have the best fruits and vegetables right here in New Jersey.

We're known for our delicious produce including blueberries, strawberries, tomatoes, cranberries, peppers, asparagus, zucchini, corn, and the list goes on and on. What's your favorite?

Picking a favorite is hard, but I will say I can't drive through Hammonton without stopping at any of the farmstands selling delicious blueberries. It's referred to as the "Blueberry Capital of the World."

Another great place to get the best Jersey produce is at any of the amazing farmers' markets throughout the state and one was just named the #1 farmers market in all of New Jersey and #3 in the northeast.

This is exciting news and a huge honor!

The Burlington County Farmers Market Voted #1 Farmers Market In New Jersey And #3 In The Northeast

It says on its website, "Congratulations to all of our farmers, agricultural vendors, food makers & artists who BRING IT each week! Whether you’ve been with us for 1 year or 18 years, it’s YOUR dedication and perseverance that makes this market what it is."

I've been to this Farmers Market several times and it's amazing. I've never left empty-handed.

The poll was conducted by American Farmland Trust and this was the first time the Burlington County market took the top spot, according to the Courier Post.

The market is held on Saturdays from 8:30 am to 1 pm at the Burlington County Agricultural Center, 500 Centerton Road, Moorestown, and runs through November 23rd.

Go and check it out!

