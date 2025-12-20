Is there anything better than a great New Jersey deli sandwich? Experts have revealed New Jersey's best deli for 2026.

The Best Deli In New Jersey According To The Experts

If there is one thing New Jersey residents love, it's a good sandwich, and you get the best ones at the best delis.

We are fortunate to have many great choices in the Garden State, but you may want to make plans to visit the top deli in New Jersey in the new year.

The question is, how do you pick one New Jersey deli over all the rest? There are so many fantastic ones.

The Experts' Choice For The Best Deli In New Jersey

When you think of legendary delis in the Garden State, you can't help but think of a great place in Edison that is not only famous in New Jersey, but it's also well-known across the country.

We're talking about Harold's Deli in Edison, where each sandwich provides you with a week's worth of meat.

The question is, did the experts from Lovefood agree with our enthusiasm for Harold's? The answer is, they did, and they named it the best deli in New Jersey.

In case you're wondering why the sandwiches are so big at Harold's, you should know they believe each sandwich should serve 2 and 1/2 people. That's a philosophy New Jersey residents can wrap their mouths around.

