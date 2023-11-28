Quaint New Jersey Town Named Among The Best Christmas Towns In America

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and a major publication has just revealed that one New Jersey town is among the best Christmas towns in America.

New Jersey is among one of the best states to be around the holidays. We go all out with the decorations and the spirit, and now we can boast that we have one of the best Christmas towns in the whole country.

There are plenty of Garden State towns that would be legitimate guesses for this honor. It’s hard to imagine any towns out “Christmas-ing” beautiful towns like Princeton, Spring Lake, Hoboken, and Red Bank.

But the town in the spotlight, and the town being honored by one of the most well-respected publications in the nation, Reader’s Digest, is the legendary Cape May.

And no one who has ever been to Cape May during the holiday season could mount any kind of argument against that decision.

A walk through Cape May during the Christmas season would literally think time travel was an actual thing. And 5 minutes near the gazebo would make the Grinch’s heart grow twenty times its normal size

If there is any town in New Jersey, and all of America for that matter, that has managed to capture the magic of Christmas past and has merged it with Christmas present, then it’s definitely Cape May.

If you get a chance in the next few weeks, try to carve out time from your busy Christmas schedule to spend some time in beautiful Cape May. You’ll be thrilled that you did.

