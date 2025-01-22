The Best Movie Lines Ever From New Jersey Actors

Experts say that New Jersey actors have delivered some of the best lines in cinema's history, and now the rankings are out.

The list is extensive when you think of all the incredible acting performances by New Jersey actors over the years.

The Best Lines From New Jersey Actors In Movie History

We'll be giving you clues along the way to see if your answers can match the rankings published in an article at Stacker.

Let's start by saying that 6 lines from New Jersey actors made the top 100. and they were delivered by 5 different actors, meaning one actor (hint: from Neptune City, NJ) had two lines on the list.

The actor with two lines on the list has #29 and #68 all-time, and the one that landed at #29 is the highest-ranking line from a New Jersey actor.

New Jersey's Movie Pilot And Heartthrob Makes The List

The #94 line is from the same New Jersey actor who once said "You complete me", even though that line didn't make the list.

At #98 is Tom Cruise, from Top Gun, saying, "I feel the need, the need for speed."

The line that landed at # 91 was from another Garden State actor. The legendary Bud Abbott (Asbury Park) delivered the line "Who's on first" in The Naughty Nineties.

The #68 line of all-time was also delivered by a great Garden State actor, maybe the best. One of his two lines that made the list was, "Heeere's Johnny"! from The Shining.

The Top Three Movie Lines Delivered By New Jersey Actors

Landing at #57 is a line from Wall St., and it was delivered by the great New Jersey actor Michael Douglas. Remember, "Greed, for lack of a better term, is good"?

That brings us to the #2 line from a New Jersey actor. It lands at #39 on the list and comes from the great Ray Liotta in Field of Dreams. "If you build it, he will come".

And that leaves us with the top movie line ever delivered by a New Jersey actor. Of course, it comes from Jack Nicholson. " You Can't Handle the Truth", from A Few Good Men landed at #29 on the all-time list.

The #1 movie line of all-time belongs to Clark Gable with Gone With The Wind's " Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn".

