If you love a good milkshake, there's one place in New Jersey the experts say you shouldn't miss.

Who Has The Best Milkshake In New Jersey?

There are plenty of guilty pleasures that surround us in New Jersey, and one of the best is the milkshake.

These days, it may not be as easy as it used to be to find a good, old-fashioned milkshake as it used to be.

But that does not mean it's impossible. There are experts ready to help point us in the right direction to find the perfect milkshake.

Foodie Experts Name The Best Milkshake in New Jersey

The wonderful foodie experts at the Coconut Mama have done all the work to name the place to get the best milkshake in each state in America.

All we have to do is follow their lead, and we'll be enjoying a thick, delicious milkshake faster than a trip to the beach on a summer Saturday.

There are plenty of New Jersey places that offer a good milkshake, but if you want the best the Garden State has to offer, you need to point the family automobile toward Bloomfield.

The Bloomfield Place With The Best Milkshake

These experts suggest that when you get there, you'll find a place called Holsten's. They are located at 1063 Broad St., you should order the Black & White.

The reviewers say the milkshakes at Holsten's are thick and indulgent, and that's just the way we like them.

This is the perfect time of the year for a fresh, delicious milkshake, and if you want the best the Garden State has to offer, give Holsten's in Bloomfield a try.

And yes, Holsten's is the place where the last scene of The Sopranos was filmed.

