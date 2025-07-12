Recently, a foodie website named the best subs at Jersey Mike's, a chain that got it all started in New Jersey. Let's see if you agree.

Let me start by saying I love Jersey Mike's. It's my favorite place to get a delicious sub.

Jersey Mike's Bridge Ave Lou Russo, Townsquare Media loading...

It's also a place where it's very easy to order something amazing, but it can be difficult to narrow down your choice to one sub.

The Best Jersey Mike's Subs

So, we thought it might be some help to you to find out what the hottest-selling sub at Jersey Mike's is.

We did some research and found a foodie website that ranked the best-selling Jersey Mike's subs, and we want to share the results with you.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Keep in mind, I haven't found a Jersey Mike's sub that I haven't loved, so let's consider these the cream of the crop.

Foodie Experts' Best Jersey Mike's Subs

The foodie website that came up with the rankings is Food Republic, and their list of the best Jersey Mike's subs is eight deep.

Read More: 3 Underrated New Jersey Italian Restaurants

We shortened that up for you to present their top 5, and we're curious to see if you agree with their conclusions.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Number 5 on the list is the Jersey Shore's favorite. If you go to Jersey Mike's a lot, you know it as the #2, and it's loaded with provolone, ham, and cappacuolo.

Which Jersey Mike's Subs Are The Best?

Holding the#4 spot is the sub known as the Original Italian. Get a #13 at Jersey Mike's and have it Mike's Way. You'll be glad you did.

Get our free mobile app

The third most delicious Jersey Mike's sub, according to these experts, is the Turkey and Provolone, better known as the #7.

TSM TSM loading...

At #2 is the legendary Mike's Famous Philly. It's #17, and it's one of the best subs you'll ever have.

That leaves us with the experts' top choice from Jersey Mike's, and it just happens to be my favorite as well, and please make sure you get it with the bacon and mayo. The Club Sub is the #8.

Bear in mind, we mean no disrespect to any of the other great Jersey Mike's subs.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo