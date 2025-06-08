It's one of the best things about summer, stopping by your local ice cream shop after a sunny, beautiful day at the Jersey Shore.

What a great way to spend an evening enjoying a delicious ice cream cone, talking about all the fun events of the day.

Get our free mobile app

There are so many great places to go throughout the area, but there's one ice cream place with several locations throughout Monmouth County that has been crowned the very BEST.

What a HUGE honor!

Eat This, Not That named the best ice cream shop in each state using online reviews, national awards, and personal experiences.

So whether you're looking for a creamery classic, the flavor of the month, or a creamy milkshake, this place has it all!

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: Celebrate National Donut Day In New Jersey With Sweet Deals And Free Treats

Monmouth County Ice Cream Shop Named Best In New Jersey

The top honor goes to Nicholas Creamery with locations in Fair Haven, Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls, Long Branch, Middletown, and Wall.

Remember when they had the crumb cake ice cream and used real pieces of crumb cake from Mueller’s Bakery in Bay Head.

I know a lot of people are hoping that comes back!

Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about their top pick:

"After conquering the local restaurant world, earning acclaim for their restaurant Nicholas Barrel & Roost, Nicholas and Melissa Harary spun off their success with Nicholas Creamery, a shop dedicated to America’s favorite chilly dessert. While working in restaurants, Nicholas honed his recipes and techniques for small-batch ice cream made from local ingredients at their seasonal peak. Some of their always-available flavors include Tahitian Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chunk, and Brown Sugar Cookie Dough, while rotators include Strawberry Nutella, Mango Sticky Rice, and Devil’s Food Cake."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Creamery (@nicholascreamery)

Nicholas Creamery Locations

Put any of these 6 Nicholas Creamery locations on your list of places to go this summer!!

586 River Road, Fair Haven

84 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands

1201 Sycamore Ave, Tinton Falls

444 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch

1500 Route 35 Unit 19, Middletown

Wall Town Centre 2435 Route 34, Manasquan

Jersey Shore's 10 Best Ice Cream Spots Gallery Credit: Sue Moll

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis