As you get ready for your family barbeque to kick off the long holiday weekend, make sure you add hot dogs to your list of items to pick up at the supermarket, as hot dogs remain the number one food choice for 4th of July cookouts.

With it being the number one food choice, you certainly don't want to disappoint your guests, but when you head to the supermarket, there are so many options!

What's the best store-bought hot dog brand?

That's the big question!

Well, the experts at AllRecipes broke it down for us, doing extensive research, so we know exactly what to pick up before company arrives and the grill gets fired up this holiday weekend.

Here's what they looked for when ranking hot dogs.

- TASTE

- PRICE

- TECTURE

So, what's considered the best?

The Runner-Up:

Ball Park Franks and Nathan's Famous Restaurant-Style Jumbo Beef Franks

Best Overall:

Hebrew National Beef Franks

Here's what the experts at AllRecipes had to say about their top pick, Hebrew National Beef Franks...

"Hebrew National has topped our charts in previous hot dog taste tests, so it was no surprise that it offered the best in show for this one. Besides containing quite a bit of beef flavor, each hot dog packs 10 grams of protein.

They went on to say,

"Additionally, Hebrew National's packs contain only four franks, which seems stingy until you remember that each dog has 3 ounces of meat. But if you're judging based on flavor alone, you'll find few better than Hebrew National."

Make sure you also stock up on the mustard and ketchup, too!

