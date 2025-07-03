Your New Jersey Guide To The Tastiest Hot Dogs This Holiday Weekend
As you get ready for your family barbeque to kick off the long holiday weekend, make sure you add hot dogs to your list of items to pick up at the supermarket, as hot dogs remain the number one food choice for 4th of July cookouts.
Read More: A Popular New Jersey Discount Grocery Chain Opening New Location This Month
With it being the number one food choice, you certainly don't want to disappoint your guests, but when you head to the supermarket, there are so many options!
What's the best store-bought hot dog brand?
That's the big question!
Well, the experts at AllRecipes broke it down for us, doing extensive research, so we know exactly what to pick up before company arrives and the grill gets fired up this holiday weekend.
Here's what they looked for when ranking hot dogs.
- TASTE
- PRICE
- TECTURE
So, what's considered the best?
The Runner-Up:
Ball Park Franks and Nathan's Famous Restaurant-Style Jumbo Beef Franks
Best Overall:
Hebrew National Beef Franks
Here's what the experts at AllRecipes had to say about their top pick, Hebrew National Beef Franks...
"Hebrew National has topped our charts in previous hot dog taste tests, so it was no surprise that it offered the best in show for this one. Besides containing quite a bit of beef flavor, each hot dog packs 10 grams of protein.
They went on to say,
"Additionally, Hebrew National's packs contain only four franks, which seems stingy until you remember that each dog has 3 ounces of meat. But if you're judging based on flavor alone, you'll find few better than Hebrew National."
Make sure you also stock up on the mustard and ketchup, too!
Where to Watch Fireworks in South Jersey This Independence Day
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal
NJ's Top 20 Beaches For 2025
Gallery Credit: Buehler