The Best Historic Place To Visit In New Jersey

New Jersey is rich in history, and travel experts have named their choice for the best historic sight to visit in the Garden State.

There are so many amazing things to experience in New Jersey, and so many historic sites to enjoy, it's hard to choose one.

The Best Historic Site In New Jersey

The good news is the travel experts at Love Exploring have done the research and they have already made the tough decision for you.

If you are looking for the best historic attraction in New Jersey, then you should head to Historic Village At Allaire in Farmingdale.

It doesn't get more historic than a place where the first industrial activity happened in the 1750s.

The Amazing History Of The Historic Village Of Allaire

When James P. Allaire bought the property, he couldn't name it Allaire Works because that already existed in New York (he owned that, too), so he settled on the name Howell Works.

According to their website, it was functional until 1848, and now, just under 200 years after closing down, the site is well-known as a wonderful historic experience.

A visit to Historic Village At Allaire is a fun day, a learning experience, and something no one in your family will ever forget.

The Historic Village At Allaire is located at 4263 Atlantic Ave in Farmingdale. It's a perfect time of season to visit, with flea markets and holiday events up and down their schedule over the next couple of months.

