Unveiling the Best Hidden Restaurant in Toms River, NJ

There is a New Jersey restaurant that may be the most amazing hidden gem restaurant in New Jersey, and you have to put it on your bucket list.

Sometimes you find an amazing restaurant in New Jersey that is so good, you have to shout it from the mountain tops.

This Hidden Gem Restaurant Is In Toms River

We are blessed in the Garden State with hundreds of amazing restaurants, but if you haven't been to Xina Sushi & Oyster Bar & Chinese Bistro in Toms River, you may be missing out on one of the best in the state.

Xina is an adorable Chinese bistro that is nestled at the base of the Thomas A. Mathis bridge on the Toms River side of the span.

When you get there you will find ample parking, a staff of friendly and polite people, and the most amazing sushi, entrees, and Chinese fare that you'll ever try.

The Food At This New Jersey Restaurant Is Amazing And So Is The Ambiance

When I recently visited, the first thing that struck me was the simple yet impressive ambiance.

I loved the people, the way the restaurant was decorated, and the location, and I hadn't even met the star of the show, the food.

I started with a bowl of their excellent Miso Soup and then dug into an appetizer they call the Spicy Crab Salad, which was delicious, especially if you like your food with a little kick.

Don't Miss The Gold Coin Filet Mignon

For my entree, I chose the Gold Coin Filet Mignon, and it was one of the best steak dishes I've ever eaten.

My only regret on my most recent trip was that I didn't get a chance to have their incredible sushi, which I've had before and highly recommend.

Xina is located at 3430 Route 37 East in Toms River. Next time you're in the neighborhood you should give it a try.

