One of the premier food-related websites has chosen the best hidden gem restaurant in New Jersey.

The Best Hidden Gem Restaurant In New Jersey

If you're looking for an amazing new restaurant to try, the experts at Lovefood have named the best hidden gem restaurant in our state.

Many times, when a publication chooses this, it's one of the names we hear frequently. It's often a great place like Top's Diner or Chart House.

This time, the spotlight shone on an amazing New Jersey restaurant that deserves even more attention than it already receives.

A New Jersey Restaurant You Have To Try

These food experts at Lovefood say there is a great restaurant in Westfield that you have to try, if you haven't already.

Their choice for the best hidden gem restaurant in the Garden State is a place called Addams Tavern.

This incredible eatery is part of the Harvest Restaurant Group, which has 11 restaurants all over North Jersey.

A Great Restaurant In Westfield, NJ

The amazing food at Addams Tavern is classified as Progressive New American-inspired cooking, and the outstanding menu includes grass-fed meat, fresh fish, and local seasonal produce.

Addams Tavern is located in the heart of downtown Westfield, and if you haven't given it a try, you need to put it on your bucket list today.

It's located at 115 Elm St. in Westfield, and it's open 7 days a week, including brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Congratulations to Addams Tavern, the best hidden restaurant in New Jersey for 2025.

