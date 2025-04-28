One of the best things about summer is a trip to your local farmers' market.

What a great way to spend a Saturday!

There's nothing better than strolling through, picking up all the fresh fruits and vegetables you've been craving all winter, and other sweet treats from local vendors.

There's a farmers market located in Burlington County worth the trip from anywhere in New Jersey!

I've been there several times and it definitely gets my vote!

The winners of USA TODAY's 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards are out, and this New Jersey farmers market was voted #1 in New Jersey and #4 in America.

The Burlington County Farmers Voted USA Today's 10Best

Here's what USA TODAY had to say about the Burlington County Farmers Market, located in Moorestown, New Jersey:

The Burlington County Farmers Market in Moorestown, New Jersey, is open every Saturday from May to late November, with a pre-season look in March and April. Set on a historic farm, this large market features a blend of farmers and artisans offering locally grown fruit and vegetables, including luscious New Jersey tomatoes as the crown jewel. You'll also find honey, flowers, beer, pickles, soaps, hot sauces, and baked goods.

The Burlington County Farmers Market is open for the pre-season this Saturday, April 26th, from 10 am to 1 pm.

It's located at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Check out USA Today's full list of winners.

The Top 10 Best Farmers Markets in America

1. Soda City Market — Columbia, South Carolina

2. West Palm Beach GreenMarket — West Palm Beach, Florida

3. Kaka'ako Farmers Market — Honolulu, Hawaii

4. Burlington County Farmers Market — Moorestown, New Jersey

5. Worthington Farmers Market — Worthington, Ohio

6. Ferry Plaza Farmers Market — San Francisco, California

7. The Farmers Market at Pepper Place — Birmingham, Alabama

8. Bellevue Farmers Market — Bellevue, Pennsylvania

9. Maple Valley Farmers' Market — Maple Valley, Washington

10. Historic Lewes Farmers Market — Lewes, Delaware

