The only people qualified to vote, the residents of New Jersey, have chosen their favorite diner in the state in a recent poll.

The Best Diner In New Jersey

We have heard about lists over the years that have tried to name New Jersey's best diner, and many of them are "foodie experts".

But, when it comes to New Jersey diners, are there any people who could be more "expert" than the amazing residents of the Garden State?

Of course not, and that's why we turned to social media to hear what the real experts think.

Which Diner Did New Jersey Residents Pick As The State's Best?

On several social media platforms, including my radio morning show, we simply asked Garden State residents to name the best diner in New Jersey.

It always seems like such an easy question to answer, but it's a very complicated question in New Jersey.

We sorted through all your answers to come up with a very solid top 3 list of the best diners in New Jersey.

The Top 3 New Jersey Diners

#3: Tick Tock Diner - This legendary diner in Clifton opened its doors in 1948 and is one of the state's most famous diners.

#2: Tops Diner - This amazing diner usually tops most lists, and this time it secures the #2 spot.

#1: Edison Diner - The diner that New Jersey residents gave more votes to than any other in this unscientific survey was Edison Diner. This great New Jersey eatery is one of the most well-known in the state.

Thank you for all the votes, congratulations to our top 3, and thanks to all New Jersey diners for making our lives better.

