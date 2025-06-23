Looking for a fun day trip in New Jersey?

Of course, heading to any shore town is always a great option, especially on a day like today.

The "feels like" temperature will likely reach 100 to 110 degrees, according to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, so whether you're craving a beautiful beach day to cool off by the ocean or you're in the mood for something a little different, New Jersey has so much to offer.

I'm always looking for new places to explore, so when I came across this article on MSN about the best day trips in every state, I skipped straight to New Jersey!

This beautiful hidden gem is located just 15 minutes from Trenton and is a great place to put on your summer bucket list of things to do this summer.

New Jersey's Best Day Trip

For all you nature lovers, Sayen House and Gardens in Hamilton Township was named the best place in New Jersey for a day trip.

Here's what MSN had to say about New Jersey's top pick:

"This 30-acre botanical garden is the perfect example of why New Jersey earned the nickname The Garden State. It's home to over 250,000 flowering bulbs, 500 rhododendrons, 1,000 azaleas, ponds, trails, fountains, wooded glens, and picturesque bridges. It's a breathtaking backdrop for photographs or a leisurely afternoon stroll. Afterward, be sure to grab yourself a bite to eat in historic Hamilton Square, a township with buildings dating back to colonial times."

Check out the pictures below!

It's absolutely gorgeous!

This Garden is a New Jersey hidden gem Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson