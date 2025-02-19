The Absolute Best Coffee Shops For Remote Workers: Top Picks In New Jersey And Nationwide

With more and more people working remotely, coffee shops have become the hotspot for professionals during the workday.

Whether you're looking to be around people and avoid feeling isolated at home, simply craving a good cup of coffee while working, or seeking a more lively atmosphere, coffee shops have become the perfect place to go.

Walk into any Starbucks in New Jersey and you'll see people glued to their laptops.

While there are so many amazing coffee shops in the Garden State to choose from, there are 2 considered to be the very best for those working outside of the office.

MarketBeat.com put together a list of the top 145 coffee shops in America for remote work and conducting business, according to Patch.com.

The 2 New Jersey coffee shops to make the list are...

Best Coffee Shops In America For Remote Workers Include 2 In New Jersey

#43 - Hybrid Coffee & Kitchen in Jersey City

Hybrid Coffee & Kitchen is located at 398A Manila Avenue in Jersey City.

"Try one of our signature selections and see what everyone’s talking about."

#109 - MOKAFÉ in Paterson

MOKAFÉ is located at 1022 Main St. in Paterson.

"Join us in Paterson, NJ, for a melody of quality beans, a comforting atmosphere, and a passionate coffee community!"

Patch.com provided a full list of the top 10 coffee shops for remote workers throughout the country.

Here are the top 10:

#1 - Bad Bunnies Coffee in Charleston, South Carolina

#2 - 787 Coffee in New York, New York

#3 - Big Island Coffee Roasters in Hilo, Hawaii

#4 - Mercantile & Mash in North Charleston, South Carolina

#5 - Talk Kaimuki in Honolulu, Hawaii

#6 - DI Coffee Bar in Tampa, Florida

#7 - All People Coffee & Beverage Hall in Nashville, Tennessee

#8 - Novela Cafe Social in Miami, Florida

#9 - HiCO Kailua-Kona in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

#10 - Dark Horse Coffee Co. in Anchorage, Alaska

Now to more amazing coffee shops here in New Jersey

