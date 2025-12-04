WalletHub's Best Cities For Singles

If you're planning to look for love in 2026, New Jersey apparently isn't the most promising place to spark a new relationship, according to a new report from WalletHub.

When it comes to the best U.S. cities for singles, New Jersey doesn't make an appearance until way down at number 85.

Garden State singles may have to work a little harder, or perhaps travel a little farther, to find that special person.

WalletHub analyzed over 182 U.S. cities using 35 key factors related to dating and romance. These factors included everything from the percentage of single residents to the availability of online dating options to the average price of dinner for two to the number of indoor and outdoor activities in the area.

For those who live in Atlanta, Georgia, you're in luck. That's considered the best city for singles.

Take a look at the top 10 U.S cities to make the list.

The Best Cities for Singles in the U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas, Nevada Tampa, Florida Seattle, Washington Denver, Colorado Austin, Texas Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Orlando, Florida St. Louis, Missouri Portland, Oregon

A little closer to home in New Jersey, Jersey City came in at number 85 on the list.

Now, even though that ranking isn't the best, it only takes one right swipe or chance encounter to change everything, right!!!

