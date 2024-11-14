"It's the most wonderful time of the year!"

I know it's not even Thanksgiving yet, but I still find myself singing along, filled with excitement, and looking forward to celebrating the magic of the season right here in New Jersey.

Get ready to grab a cup of hot chocolate (although we don't need it today, it's still warm out!!) and enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays as you stroll through, what are considered to be, 2 of the best Christmas towns in the country.

Travel + Leisure just released its list of the most charming towns in the United States to visit for Christmas and 2 New Jersey towns made the cut!

If you're looking to really get into the Christmas spirit, you'll have to travel to Aspen, Colorado.

That's considered the most charming town in the country.

But, how about a little closer to home?

Best Christmas Towns in New Jersey

2 New Jersey towns made the list of the BEST Christmas towns in America, by Travel + Leisure.

Cape May and Atlantic City!

Here's what they said...

Cape May, New Jersey

"Walk the Washington Street Mall to admire garlands and festive lights as you shop. While you're there, drop by The Original Fudge Kitchen, which offers great fudge and saltwater taffy gift boxes. Book a stay at Congress Hall, especially if you have kids. The hotel typically turns its Grand Lawn into a seaside winter wonderland complete with festive activities."

Atlantic City, New Jersey

"A casino and boardwalk don't exactly conjure images of plum puddings and carolers, but there's plenty to appreciate in Atlantic City's wild weekend spirit and vivid people-watching around the holidays. Festivities include the annual tree lighting at The Quarter at Tropicana shopping center and the holiday market at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University."

Make sure you visit this holiday season!

