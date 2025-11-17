Nothing beats the holiday season in New Jersey when small towns transform into scenes that are straight out of a Hallmark movie. I'm talking twinkling lights, carriage rides, and old-fashioned parades; these places make Christmas feel a little more magical.

Small-Town Magic All Season Long

If you thought I was going to name Cape May the best of the best, I'm sorry to disappoint. Since it tops almost every Christmas list, and for good reason, I figured it deserved a shout-out. The Victorian homes, all decked out for the holidays, are the highlight for many at Christmastime. Whether you're hopping on a trolley tour or taking part in the Christmas Candlelight House Tour, the holidays hit you in the feels in Cape May.

I can't leave out Red Bank, where Broad Street glows with thousands of lights and shops stay open late for “Holiday Harmonies.” We can order from Amazon the rest of the year, but at Christmas, it's nice to browse the unique Red Back shops, grab a cup of coffee, listen to live carolers, and discover the many pop-up markets.

And of course, there's Chester, with its old stone buildings illuminated for all to see. The annual Dickens-themed weekend fills the streets with costumed performers, horse-drawn carriages, and classic holiday tunes. You haven't experienced a traditional Christmas in Jersey until you've been to Chester.

The Heart of Holiday Cheer in North Jersey

There really is nothing like Christmas in New York City. You can feel the magic in the air. But for many, getting to the city can be difficult. Plus, do we really have hours to wait in line to get inside Macy's? Our choice for the coziest Christmas town in New Jersey mixes small-town Christmas with a bit of city sparkle.

Morristown is the ultimate holiday destination. The green in the center of town turns into a winter wonderland with lights, decorations, and free holiday entertainment all season. You’ll find everything from live music to ice skating just steps away.

Whether you’re there for the Santa parade, the community tree lighting, or just to stroll through its festive downtown, Morristown truly captures what makes Christmas in New Jersey so special. It’s cozy, it’s charming, and it feels like the holidays were made to happen there. Did I mention the award-winning restaurants?