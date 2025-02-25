Legendary New Jersey Chinese Restaurant Has Been Named The State’s Best

A major food website has declared an amazing Chinese restaurant the best in New Jersey.

New Jersey residents take pride in our amazing restaurants all over the Garden State. And there is so much variety.

What Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In New Jersey?

We often hear about outstanding pizzerias, incredible steakhouses, and top-of-the-line Italian restaurants, but today we'll talk about another of New Jersey's favorite foods.

There is nothing better than a great meal from your favorite Chinese restaurant in the Garden State.

And it's even better if you can sit down to enjoy the ambiance of that Chinese restaurant. It completes the experience.

New Jersey Has A Lot Of Amazing Chinese Restaurants

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in New Jersey according to foodie experts?

One of the foremost foodie websites, Lovefood was on the case. They recently chose their favorite Chinese restaurant for 2025 in each state.

It's time to reveal their choice for the best Chinese restaurant in New Jersey, and if you've never been there, you're going to want to give it a try soon.

New Jersey's Best Chinese Food Restaurant Has Locations In Denville and Montclair

And here's something even more convenient. The best Chinese restaurant in New Jersey has two locations.

It's time to congratulate Hunan Taste, an amazing Chinese restaurant, with locations in Denville and Montclair.

Hunan Taste, which has been family-owned since 1986, is a community favorite in both towns with loyal fans all over the state.

Denville was the original location, and the Montclair restaurant was added in 2016. You should try both.

While the menus are similar, the experience in the restaurant is completely different. Get them both on your food bucket list today.

