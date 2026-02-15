Where To Get The Best Bowl Of Chili In New Jersey
Warm Up With New Jersey's Best Chili This Winter
This winter has been brutal, and when temperatures dip like this, there's nothing better than a hot bowl of chili to warm you right up!
It feels perfectly timed that National Chili Day is right around the corner, but I'm craving some right now!
The big day is Thursday, February 26th. So where's the best place to go in New Jersey for a big bowl of delicious chili?
One of the places that immediately comes to mind for many is Wendy's.Turns out, Wendy’s is celebrating National Chili Day! You can get a free small chili when you spend at least $5.
Beat The Cold With Hearty Chili From A Local Favorite
But what's considered the best restaurant in the Garden State for chili?
Well, according to the popular food publication LoveFood, the best place to go in New Jersey is Ocean Cafe, with locations in Long Branch and Shrewsbury.
Here's what the experts had to say about their top pick:
"It breaks chili tradition, using chunks of chicken rather than standard ground beef. The place has a health-focused ethos, and the lean chili is packed with beans and spices that give it just as much depth and warmth as a more typical dish."
Sounds pretty delicious!
