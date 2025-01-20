The Three Best Places To Get Chili In New Jersey According To Your Votes

New Jersey residents have spoken, and chosen the best restaurant in our state to get chili.

The big game is right around the corner and the weather is perfect for it, so we decided to see which restaurants in New Jersey have the best chili.

Which New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Chili?

In an informal poll, including several social media platforms, we asked New Jersey residents to tell us the Garden State restaurant with the best chili.

When we did, we realized we had a decision to make. Our initial goal for the article was to show love and support to local New Jersey businesses.

So, when Wendy's, the fast food chain, got the most votes, we needed a way to celebrate their win and show love to the local guys.

National Chains And Local Restaurants Made The New Jersey Best Chili List

We decided to keep Wendy's at its earned #1 spot, but turn the top 3 into a top 4 so three local businesses would still get the honor. So now we have a top 4.

Here is the list based on your votes and social media reviews. Our list goes from #1 to #4, and we suggest you try them all.

#1 Wendy's, multiple locations. Voters love the chili they're getting at Wendy's.

# 2 Rutt's Hut, Clifton. It's legendary for all its great food, especially the hot dogs.

#3 The Ark Pub & Eatery, Point Pleasant Beach. Winter or summer, this is a local favorite.

#4 The Hot Grill, Clifton. It's been around 50 years and is still making people happy.

It's chili season. Enjoy a delicious bowl at one of these great eateries, or your favorite. We love it when you support local businesses.

