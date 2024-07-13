One of the best desserts you can bring to any backyard gathering is a delicious cheesecake from any New Jersey bakery.

Especially one topped with blueberries or strawberries. Even better is one topped with both blueberries AND strawberries! What a yummy sweet treat that's extremely difficult to resist on a summer day in New Jersey.

LoveFood came out with a list of the best cheesecakes in every state.

We'll get to the list of the best bakeries in Ocean County voted on by YOU in just a minute, but first, there's one bakery considered home to the best cheesecake in all of New Jersey.

This bakery calls its cheesecake a "rich and creamy work of art " with more than 30 different flavors including original, chocolate, coffee, banana, lemon, cranberry, almond butter, blueberry crumb, chocolate chocolate chip, cranberry orange, brownie chunk, just to name a few!

The Best Cheesecake In New Jersey



Marc's Cheesecake in Glen Rock, New Jersey

"There's often a line of patient customers outside Marc’s Cheesecake, just waiting to get their hands on one of its beautiful cheesecakes. There is a variety of flavors available, one of the most popular being the chocolate chip version. Made with high-quality chocolate chips imported from Belgium, it has a filling which is creamy, velvety, and less dense than a regular New York–style cheesecake," says LoveFood.

Sounds worth the trip. Now to the best bakeries in Ocean County voted on by YOU!

