What's your favorite chain restaurant?

If it's Ruth's Chris Steak House, that was America's #1 spot last year.

This year, there's a new favorite! Any guesses?

It's a place that sells Bundt cake and is very popular among Gen Z and Millennials.

It's new to me.

I hadn't heard of it until now, but I'm excited to give it a try.

Looks delicious, and they have locations all over New Jersey!

According to a new study conducted by market research firm Technomic, there's a dessert shop considered the best chain restaurant in America for 2025, and I'm curious if you've ever heard of them.

Not only was it voted best chain restaurant, but it was also voted favorite "limited-service" chain.

The cakes come in several different flavors, including White Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Confetti, Strawberries & Cream, as well as different seasonal favorites.

America's Favorite Restaurant Chain

With locations in several New Jersey towns, Toms River, Shrewsbury, Howell, and Middletown, just to name a few, Delish had the full list of the top 10 chain restaurants in the United States for 2025.

10. Texas Roadhouse

9. Bahama Breeze Island Grille

8. Smoothie King

7. Fogo de Chão

6. The Capital Grille

5. Tropical Smoothie Café

4. Seasons 52

3. Dutch Bros Coffee

2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

1. Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes Named Best Restaurant In America



“We at Nothing Bundt Cakes are so grateful to our guests across the country who voted us No. 1,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle in a statement. “We owe this honor to our wonderful bakery owners and the way they spread joy, care and kindness through cake in the communities they serve," according to Delish.

Can't wait to go!

