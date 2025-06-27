If you have a sweet tooth, one popular website has revealed its choice for the best candy shop in New Jersey.

The Best Candy Shops In New Jersey

There is no shortage of amazing candy shops in New Jersey, so being named the best in our state is quite an honor.

New Jersey takes all food seriously, and we should. We happen to be very good at it. And candy is no exception.

Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash loading...

Before we get to the candy shop that was named the best in New Jersey by Taste of Home, we want to celebrate some of the other great sweet shops in our state that could easily have been given the honor.

Great Candy Shops In New Jersey

Here are some great ones at or around the Jersey Shore that I love. If you are anywhere near them, you should give them a try.

Some Of New Jersey's Best Candy Shops Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Those are some of the best choices for candy shops all over the Garden State, but which one did the experts from the article we found choose?

Read More: New Jersey's Largest Candy Store?

For that candy store, you'd have to travel to the lovely Garden State town of Chester. That's where you'll find a place called The Black River Candy Shoppe.

The Black River Candy Shoppe In Chester, NJ

This incredible candy shoppe has limitless possibilities for even those with the largest sweet tooth.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are so many great choices in New Jersey for amazing candy. Lucky us! Black River Candy Shoppe is located at 44 Main St. in Chester.