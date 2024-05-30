Taste The Ultimate Burger And Fries Combo In New Jersey

It's National Hamburger Day!

If you're looking for the best burger in New Jersey this is the place to go!

Of course, with any good juicy burger comes delicious fries.

It's the best combination and there are so many great places in New Jersey to choose from to get this go-to meal, but apparently, there's one place better than all the rest.

If you're like me you add on the cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and opinions. Right?

Plus, I get a side of ranch to dip in both the burger and fries. Yes, I go ranch over ketchup, but that's just me.

This is the meal when you're super hungry, you know you're leaving full!

Get our free mobile app

Lovefood.com found the best burgers and fries in every state, but before I get to the best place in New Jersey there are lots of deals this week celebrating National Hamburger Day.

Here are a few of the deals, according to the Courier Post

Wendy’s: From May 28th through June 2nd, you can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for only 1 cent with any purchase.

Arby's: Running through June 2nd, Arby's Rewards Members get 50 percent off any burger when you order online or in the app.

Burger King: Get a free hamburger on Tuesday with a purchase of just 70 cents or more.

Smashburger: Get $5 Classic Single Smashburgers today, May 28th at participating locations.

Read More: The Five-Second Rule: Is Your Dropped Snack Still Safe, New Jersey?

Lovefood.com did lots of research to find the best burger and fries combination right here in New Jersey.

New Jersey's Best Burger And Fries

New Jersey's best burger and fries can be found at White Rose Hamburgers in Highland Park, according to Lovefood.com. Have you ever been?

Open 24 hours Tues-Sunday and Monday 6 am to 12 am.

It's been open since 1957! This retro diner is the place to go!



View this profile on Instagram White Rose Hamburgers (@whiteroseburgers) • Instagram photos and videos

Check out these other great places for delicious burgers in New Jersey.

The Must Go To Jersey Shore Spots For A Great Burger Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau