A Hidden Treasure! The Most Amazing Hole-In-The-Wall New Jersey Breakfast Spot
It's "Country Cooking in the Jersey Pines" and I'm super excited to put this place on my New Jersey restaurant bucket list.
MSN had an article from Cheapism naming the best hole-in-the-wall places to get breakfast in each state.
It was based on reviews from Yelp and TripAdvisor, recommendations, and rankings from local food experts.
Merriam-Webster defines a hole-in-the-wall as a small and often unpretentious out-of-the-way place (such as a restaurant).
Before we get to New Jersey, let's first check out the restaurants Cheapism named as the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast spots in Pennsylvania and New York.
Pennsylvania: Christie’s Deli in Philadelphia
New York: Reben Luncheonette in Brooklyn
The Most Amazing Hole-In-The-Wall New Jersey Breakfast Spot
This breakfast stop is a favorite thanks to its fluffy pancakes stuffed with fresh blueberries, perfectly cooked eggs, and pies that diners say just might be the best you’ll ever taste. Keep a look out for specials like a sticky bun French toast.
