There are so many great places throughout New Jersey where you can stop for a hearty breakfast, so this is HUGE deal to be named the best in the state.

Known for being the Diner Capital of the World, New Jersey prides itself on serving up the most delicious breakfast dishes around!

So, whether you're craving fluffy pancakes, a classic pork roll sandwich, or some bacon and eggs, you're never far from a delicious old-school diner or hidden gem restaurant.

If you're looking for a place to try this weekend, there's a restaurant that was recently named the best diner for breakfast in New Jersey.

Lovefood ranked the best diners in America, and New Jersey's top spot is located in Monmouth County!

Matawan Restaurant Serves Up New Jersey's Best Breakfast Dishes

Lovefood's pick was based on reviews, awards, and first-hand experience from their team.

Evan's Restaurant in Matawan Named Best Diner For Breakfast In New Jersey

Here's what Lovefood had to say about Evan's Restaurant - "Evan's Restaurant is a relaxed diner specializing in classic American and Greek comfort foods – and it has a hearty breakfast menu that's loved by regulars. Customers say the huge Philly cheesesteak omelet is perfect, and they also rave about the French toast and breakfast sandwiches. Everything on the menu is delicious, though, and you'll want to return to try the popular gyros platter."



Evan's Restaurant is located at 8 Cliffwood Avenue in Matawan.

It's open Monday to Saturday 8 am to 9 pm, and Sunday 8 pm to 3 pm.

