The 10 Best B&B’s In Cape May, New Jersey According To You
According to your reviews on a major website, these are the 10 best Bed & Breakfasts in Cape May.
Many New Jersey residents would say Cape May is the Bed & Breakfast capital of New Jersey.
These Are The Best Bed & Breakfasts In Cape May, New Jersey
It might even be the Bed & Breakfast capital of the nation and the world, but which one is the best in this legendary Jersey Shore town?
There is one website where we can all share our opinions on many businesses, and the category of best B&Bs in Cape May on Yelp is full of great places.
No one knows more about these great Bed and Breakfasts than the people who stay at them.
Which Great New Jersey Bed & Breakfasts Made Your Top 10 List?
These reviewers range from locals to international travelers, so the results certainly will show a wide variety of great places.
Read More: New Jersey Town Is Among America's Most Charming
I have personally been at several of the choices that made the top 10 list, and I think they all belong there.
The Angel of the Sea (pictured above) is one of Bed & Breakfasts I've been to. It is legendary and lives up to its awesome reputation.
Is Your Favorite Bed And Breakfast On The Top 10 List
Here's the top 10 list according to your reviews. See how many of your favorites are on the list.
And a huge salute to all the great Cape May Bed & Breakfasts who didn't make the list. We love you all.
The 10 Best Bed & Breakfasts In Cape May, New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo
The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You
Gallery Credit: Lou Russo