A piping hot fluffy bagel hits the spot in the morning. Or any time of day, for that matter.

Food-wise, there are just some favorites that New Jersey does better.

Pizza is usually the first thing that comes to mind regarding superior food in Jersey.

Bagels are another treat that reigns supreme in The Garden State.

Notice a trend here? Carbs. Well, bread.

You don't have an incredible pizza without the perfect dough, and you certainly don't have a beautiful bagel unless the dough is spot-on.

Why are bagels from New Jersey and New York better?

Fast Bagel says it has everything to do with the water.

Jersey has soft water that contains a low concentration of minerals. This allows for the perfect baking chemistry when mixed with the flour’s high concentration of proteins.

New York's water is even better for making bagels, so much so that bagel joints across America pay to have New York water shipped to them.

What makes a good bagel?

It's crunchy but not too hard on the outside and nice and fluffy on the inside.

That's just the bagel itself. We haven't even gotten to the endless add-ons.

There are two types of bagel shops in New Jersey.

Your traditional bagel store has a decent selection but few bells and whistles.

Then you have your "boutique" bagel joints that make over-the-top creations that wow customers.

One of the wild bagel spots that has gained national attention is The Bagel Nook.

The Bagel Nook launched in Freehold in 2015 and instantly gained a following.

You may have seen them featured for their incredible Oreo bagel.

The empire has grown in Jersey, with Aberdeen, Middletown, and Princeton locations.

There's even a Bagel Nook in Vegas.

Sweet inventions? Check. Mile-high cream cheese? Check.

Eat This, Not That! crossed the country to identify the best bagels in each state.

After seeing the "best" in some states, I am glad I live in Jersey.

What is the best bagel shop in New Jersey?

The pick for New Jersey's best is a bagel shop OG with lots of history.

You know, the kind of place that gives you a block of cream cheese on your everything?

Have you ever tried Wonder Bagels in Jersey City?

Eat This, Not That! says that Wonder Bagels is tops in Jersey and added:

We're going to take a bold stance here: New Jersey has bagels that rival NYC's finest, and Wonder Bagels' hand-rolled New York-style is the best Jersey has to offer. And with seven locations in Jersey City, they're just a PATH train ride away.

Can you imagine what a pork roll, egg, and cheese would taste like on one of these bagels?

Here are some of the bagel joints that you should try.