There's nothing quite like a good Jersey bagel.

Classic plain, blueberry, cinnamon raisin, garlic, poppy seed, and everything bagels are just some of my favorites!

Warm and crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside, packed with flavor, top it with a little cream cheese. Yummy!

Every bite is delicious!

I have a friend moved out of state recently, and whenever her family comes to visit, she has them bring her a dozen bagels from the bagel shop in the town where she grew up.

She craves a good bagel, but can't find any place where she lives now that's as good as the bagels made here in Jersey.

Bagels and pizza seem to be the 2 foods people miss most when they move away!

There are so many amazing bagel shops in New Jersey, but I thought it would be fun to focus on one county to see just how many there are in a specific area of the state.

There's certainly room for all of them!

I asked on social media for the best bagel shops in Monmouth County and got a great response!

It just so happens that this week we celebrated National Bagel Day, making it the perfect time to celebrate all the best spots to get delicious bagels.

Here are 20 of the best bagel shops in Monmouth County, according to you!

Best Bagel Shops in Monmouth County Gallery Credit: CANVA