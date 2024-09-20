The Top 10 Bagel Shops In New Jersey Loved By Locals

Craving a delicious bagel?

In New Jersey, bagels are more than just a breakfast food—they're a delicious part of everyday life!

Ok maybe not every day, but on average residents consume about 82 bagels each year.

A recent survey by Betway revealed that nearly 30% of people enjoy up to three bagels each week, with plain bagels leading the pack, followed closely by everything bagels and cinnamon raisin bagels, according to NBC New York.

Here’s how the preferences break down:

Plain: 44%

44% Everything: 41%

41% Cinnamon Raisin: 27%

We have some of the best bagel shops in the country right here in New Jersey.

The one thing I hear repeatedly when someone moves out of state is that they miss the food, especially the bagels!

They simply CAN NOT find good bagels! People say it's the water!

I asked on social media for you to name the best bagel shops in New Jersey and here's what you said.

Did your go-to spot make the list?

Top 10 Bagel Shops in New Jersey, According to YOU!

Round Dough With A Hole, Point Pleasant Beach

Terrace Bagels and Cafe, Freehold

The Hot Bagel Bakery, Oakhurst

The Bagel Nook in Freehold

Bagel Masters in Shrewsbury

Baron's Bagels, Point Pleasant and Brick

Pop Bagel and Deli, Ocean Township

Tommy's Bagel, Manalapan

All-Star Bagel in Ocean County

Bakin' Bagels, Ortley Beach



30 Best Bagel Spots in Ocean & Monmouth Counties