Happy Mother's Day!

As we honor and celebrate moms this Sunday, let's take a moment to look back at some of the greatest advice we ever received from our loving Mothers.

Growing up you could always count on Mom to give the best advice.

Let's be honest, you probably didn't appreciate it at the moment, but you certainly do now.

It's something that stuck with you for all these years.

Maybe it's advice you've passed on to your kids.

I asked on Facebook for "the best advice your mom ever gave you" and got a lot of great responses. Here's what you said.

Best Advice From New Jersey Moms This Mother's Day

"You can do anything you set your mind to!"

"Respect your children enough that you insist that they learn."

"Pray about it!"

"If you don’t stop doing that, you’ll go blind."

"Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer."

"Learn to cook."

"Don't think you cannot be replaced at your job."

"Be careful what you wish for."

"Never give your husband bad news, when he has an empty stomach. Feed him, first!"

"Things (even bad) happen for a reason."

"Don’t marry a drinker."

"Never depend on a man/anyone else for your livelihood."

"You made your bed, now go lie in it."

"Do not trust anyone."

You can also check out the "10 Valuable Pieces of Advice from a Traditional Italian NJ Mom."

