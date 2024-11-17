You're on the road, starving and craving bacon and eggs, but it's 2 am, and you're not in the mood to settle for a convenience store sandwich.

Whether you're a shift worker, maybe on a road trip, or you just can't sleep and it's well into the overnight hours...when you see the lights on and a sign up ahead that reads OPEN 24 HOURS, it's a moment of pure diner magic!

Not everyone works a 9-5 job or has a set schedule so thankfully we have diners in New Jersey open 24 hours to accommodate those who are hungry while everyone else is sleeping.

We're known for our amazing diners here in the Garden State, but which 24-hour restaurant is considered the absolute best in New Jersey?

If you're craving that bacon and eggs I just mentioned, you're in the perfect spot.

This New Jersey diner is open 24/7 and is considered the best around.

They have 2 locations in the state, but only one is open 24 hours so just make sure you're in the right place!

Chit Chat Diner Named Best 24-Hour Restaurant in New Jersey

The Chit Chat Diner is located in West Orange and Hackensack, but only the Hackensack location is open 24 hours.

The food looks delicious!

Tasting Table put together a list of the best restaurants in each state so if you're ever traveling out of state you know exactly where to go if it's getting late and you're getting hungry.

You can see the full list here.

Check out these other New Jersey diners open 24 hours!

