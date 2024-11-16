Spotting Ben Stiller in New Jersey: Filming Scenes for ‘Happy Gilmore 2′

If you want to have an awesome celebrity sighting of Ben Stiller, New Jersey might be the place to be.

According to a report in Variety that was published just a few days ago, Ben Stiller was in the Garden State to film scenes for Happy Gilmore 2.

Ben Stiller Filming In New Jersey

There is very little in the way of details, so we can't be sure if he's still in the state, and if he is, how long he's going to stay.

Based on the report, Stiller is coming back as the character Hal, and reports are that he's still sporting the Handlebar mustache, although a much grayer version.

Happy Gilmore Returns

The original Happy Gilmore was released in 1996, And Netflix is working on the sequel, although no release date has been announced.

In addition to Adam Sandler and Stiller, many original cast members are reported to be a part of this sequel.

The original Happy Gilmore pulled in almost $39 million domestically and over $41 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Ben Stiller Had World Famous Parents

Stiller is the son of legendary performers Jerry Stiller and Ann Meara and was born in New York in 1965.

In addition to Happy Gilmore, Stiller has also appeared in blockbusters like Meet The Parents, Zoolander, There's Something About Mary, and Anchorman.

The character Hal is "that orderly guy" in Happy Gilmore.

