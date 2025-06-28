Travel experts say that one of New Jersey's Main Streets is among the most beautiful in America.

The Most Beautiful Main Street In New Jersey

A lot of New Jersey residents think the Garden State is the capital of beautiful Main Streets.

We have so many quaint and charming towns in New Jersey; it would stand to reason that at least one of them would make the list of the most beautiful in the country.

One Garden State town did, but the one that is on the list might surprise you. It's most likely not the first one you thought of.

Great New Jersey Downtown Areas

When you think of great Main Streets in New Jersey, some of the first names that come to mind are Cape May, Red Bank, and Hoboken.

But even though these towns have amazing Main Streets, none of them have been chosen to be on Reader's Digest's list of the 20 most beautiful Main Streets in America.

The New Jersey town that did make the list as one of the most beautiful Main Streets in America is Ridgewood.

Best Main Street In North Jersey

This awesome town in Bergen County is only about 20 miles from Manhattan, and the downtown area is gorgeous.

One of the highlights is the incredible Archibald-Vroom House, which was built in the late 1700s and was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

It is now known as Tea Tree Spa, and is located at 160 E. Ridgewood Ave. Get to Ridgewood

