Major Website Names New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Hotel

One of the most prestigious architectural websites has named their choice for the most beautiful hotel in New Jersey, and it's in Monmouth County.

Photo by Rhema Kallianpur on Unsplash Photo by Rhema Kallianpur on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey has some of the most amazing hotels in America, so there must have been a lot to sort through before this decision was made.

The Most Beautiful Hotel In New Jersey

The well-respected folks at Architectural Digest took on this task and didn't just focus on New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

In a recent article, they chose the most beautiful hotel in each state, and their choice for the Garden State might surprise you.

Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash loading...

The experts on this website focused on an amazing hotel in Asbury Park and chose it as the most beautiful in the state.

Asbury Park Is The Home Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Hotel

Their choice is the amazing Asbury in Asbury Park. According to the article the hotel, which used to be the Salvation Army building,

Read More: New Jersey's Customer Choice Best Hotel

The experts rave about the "warm and inviting interior", and if you've ever been there, you know why.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Asbury is a little piece of paradise in the middle of one of the most exciting cities in New Jersey.

There is so much to do there, and it is a beautiful place, so the next time you're planning a getaway, think about spending some time in New Jersey's most beautiful hotel.

20 New Jersey Celebrities You'd Want To Have A Meal With Gallery Credit: Lou Russo