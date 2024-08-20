Put this charming Monmouth County town on your list of places to visit in New Jersey this summer.

It's home to a coffee shop you're sure to love and a downtown area with lots of shops and restaurants you're sure to love too!

I was introduced to this small town this past weekend when I met my friends there for lunch.

Welcome to Allentown, New Jersey!

Immerse yourself in this quant Monmouth County town and all the amazing things it has to offer.

We started the day at the cutest and most welcoming coffee shop right in the middle of town, The Moth Coffeehouse.

Get your day going with a cup of coffee, espresso, latte, cappuccino, a delicious pastry, or a sandwich. I had the grilled cheese and a cup of coffee. Both delicious!

It's located inside this huge rustic building with so much history.

You can find it on the first floor of an old grist mill located right on Main Street. You have to check it out!



We strolled Main Street and walked past Woody's Town Cafe.

Gaston's Bakeshop is where you can go to satisfy your sweet tooth with the most delicious pastries.

The salted chocolate chip cookies are amazing!



You can check out the Allentown Farmers Market at Pete Sensi Park on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm and spend time browsing all the cute stores on Main Street.

