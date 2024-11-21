You don't have to wait much longer!

What great timing, with the holidays just around the corner.

This very popular bookstore is the ideal spot to find the perfect gift for all the readers on your list.

The opening date is set and the best part is that the store is staying in the area, which is certainly great news for all you book lovers.

Barnes & Noble is Opening Soon in Eatontown at New Location

You'll be happy to hear Barnes & Noble, which used to be located at Monmouth Mall, will open next week at Monmouth Square.

"Barnes & Noble is one of the major national retailers that is staying at Monmouth Mall as it transitions into a new town center concept to be called Monmouth Square," according to the Asbury Park Press.

The new location will be where Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and La Maison Fine Furniture used to be, at the front near the old entrance to the mall, according to the article.

Mark your calendars...the store opens on November 20th!

I look forward to walking around and picking out a good book for the holidays to read by the tree and of course, grabbing a good cup of coffee while I'm there!

The report states that Whole Foods will take over the old Barnes & Noble location and will open sometime in the next couple of years.

