When you’re getting ready for a long bus ride, you want to bring a few comforts from home. Maybe a snack, your headphones, and something to keep you busy. But before you start packing everything in sight, there’s something important to know: not everything is allowed onboard here in the tri-state area.

It’s Not Just About Safety

Some items are banned for obvious reasons. But it’s not always about something being “dangerous.” Sometimes it’s about space, noise, or just keeping the peace with a bus full of strangers. Greyhound has to think about how one person’s carry-on might affect the whole trip. If something smells, spills, or takes up more room than it should, it’s probably not making it past the driver.

Common Sense Goes a Long Way

Even if you don’t see an item listed in the rules, ask yourself: Would I want to sit next to this for 6 hours? If the answer is no, there’s a good chance others would agree. Greyhound drivers have some say in what can and can’t come aboard, and they’re trained to spot things that could lead to problems on the road.

At the end of the day, it’s about making the ride comfortable for everyone. You don’t have to travel empty-handed, but it’s smart to pack light and leave the weird stuff at home. A smooth trip starts with being a little considerate, and maybe leaving that strange gadget or strong-smelling lunch for another day.

Still, you may not have considered some of the items banned on Greyhound buses in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

