Banned Baby Names Across America: What You Can’t Name Your Child In New Jersey
Picking out the perfect name for your little one is an exciting time, but it can also be extremely stressful because you want to get it right.
You don't want to have any baby name regret!
There are countless books and magazines about baby names to help you in your decision process.
Plus, there are lots of online articles listing the most popular names by state and year, but you rarely hear about names that are off-limits.
Most Popular Baby Names
The most popular names right now for boys are Liam, Noah, Oliver, Theodore, James, Henry, Mateo, Elijah, Lucas, and William.
Currently, the most popular names for girls are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia, Sophia, Isabella, Evelyn, Ava, and Sophia.
While many people are quick to share their unsolicited opinions if you just mention the name you're considering for your child, some names are illegal.
Today highlights that the laws do vary by state, but according to USbirthcertificates.com, there's a list of 11 names that are considered illegal by the United States court system.
Baby Names Banned in America
Here is a list of the 11 names banned nationwide.
- King
- Queen
- Jesus Christ
- III
- Santa Claus
- Majesty
- Adolf Hitler
- Nutella
- Messiah
- @
- 1069
Here in New Jersey, the article points out how obscene names are also banned, just like in California.
Also, numerals are "generally forbidden, as are emoji and special characters."
