A community staple for nearly 85 years, it's hard to believe this beloved bakery is no longer open.

Knowing it's closed for good, driving past the green awning feels weird not being able to stop in for a delicious cream donut.

They were the BEST!

A line wrapped around the corner this past Sunday, May 18th, as longtime patrons came to enjoy their favorite treats one last time.

Legendary New Jersey Bakery Closes After 85 Years In Business

Messages on Facebook highlight how it was more than just a bakery, it was a place where countless memories were made.

Birthday parties, holidays, graduations, anniversaries - it was where you would go before any big event.

For many, it was the bakery your parents took you to when you were a little kid, and years later, you brought your grandkids.

"Thank you for all the magic over the years."

"The end of another wonderful Jersey Landmark!!"

"Best wishes and thank you for the delicious memories."

"You will be so missed!"

"So many sweet memories."

McMillan's Bakery in Haddon Township Closes

Evelyn and George McMillan started the business decades ago, eventually selling the bakery to their oldest daughter and "family matriarch" Arline McMillan Biemiller and her husband.

NBC Philadelphia reports, "Kristine Emmons, the third-generation owner of the bakery, said her mother was the glue that held the business together. Once she passed, the decision was made to sell the building and shut down the business."

McMillan's Bakery opened in 1939 and was located on Haddon Avenue in the Westmont section of Haddon Township.

It will surely be missed!

